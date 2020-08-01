SWANZEY — EZ-CRETE LLC, which specializes in precast concrete construction materials, has begun manufacturing foundation walls, part of a new partnership with a Pennsylvania-based producer of insulated and steel-reinforced walls.
The Swanzey-based company started this new venture at the beginning of July, working with Superior Walls by Weaver, of Ephrata, Pa., according to a news release from EZ-CRETE.
“We’re excited to be working with Superior Walls by Weaver to expand our manufacturing capabilities and deliver an awesome product to forward thinking customers in New England,” EZ-CRETE owner Brice Raynor said in the release. “When we came across this opportunity I immediately knew that we had to be involved. It fits so well with our existing product line and we really like working on innovative products that provide effective solutions to real problems.”
Superior Walls by Weaver uses a patented method to produce concrete walls that are then taken to a construction site, locked together and permanently sealed, according to the company’s website. The new partnership with EZ-CRETE allows Superior Walls to expand more into New England, according to Al Lunn, the company’s general manager for the Northeast.
“EZ-CRETE is the perfect partner for us to take this first step in building a New England operation that is both efficient and poised to effectively serve our customers and continue our double-digit growth,” Lunn said in the release.
EZ-Crete has hired four additional employees as part of the new partnership, bringing the company’s staff to 14, Director of Sales and Marketing Oliver Strube said.