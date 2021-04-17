Everglow Wellness, a Keene fitness studio, is enjoying its new location on Central Square after moving from another space downtown several weeks ago, according to co-owner Sherri Krug-Summers.
Krug-Summers, of Troy, and Keene resident Ashley Nesbitt-Hart founded the business in 2019 and initially rented space at Aloha Keene, a yoga studio on Court Street.
They later moved Everglow — which offers classes in yoga, Pilates, Zumba, strength training and barre, an activity that incorporates movements from several exercises, including ballet — to 100 Emerald St., Krug-Summers said. The business was there for about a year, she said, including a period last spring when it offered remote instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That worked well for quite a while, but … people were really anxious to have classes in person again,” she said. “You don’t get really the same quality of class through Zoom.”
To provide space for physical distancing, Everglow has relocated to 50 Central Square, which Krug-Summers said is about four times larger than its Emerald Street space.
The business opened its new studio — the former location of Anthony Toepfer Jewelers and Amidon Jewelers — in late January. In addition to its two exercise rooms, the studio includes a former bank vault that Everglow is using for equipment storage, according to Krug-Summers. (The building also previously housed Keene Savings Bank.)
Despite the larger space, Krug-Summers said Everglow has been limiting classes to 10 people to provide more personalized instruction. The business has hired three new instructors since relocating and offers about 20 sessions each week, she said.
Krug-Summers said the Central Square location is more comfortable for clients, comparing it to a “hotel-lobby” ambience, with flowers and soft lighting. It has also improved Everglow’s visibility, she said.
“It’s been a really good move for us ... We’ve had a lot of people walk by and peek in the windows to see what’s going on.”