Discounted ticket prices for this year’s Radically Rural summit and CONNECT event have been extended through July 5.
Hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, Radically Rural is a two-day convention, Sept. 19 and 20, that will explore the traits and challenges of small communities. Last year’s inaugural summit drew more than 500 attendees from 21 states.
CONNECT is a long-running event, also co-hosted by Hannah Grimes and The Sentinel and now folded into the schedule of Radically Rural. Staged by Machina Arts and catered by CC&D’s Kitchen Market, CONNECT2019: What’s Next! will feature artistically designed and interactive installations meant to represent the near future of rural industries.
Tickets for CONNECT are available separate from the rest of Radically Rural. The early-bird price for these tickets is $35 and jumps to $45 on July 6.
Alternatively, attendees can purchase the “full experience,” which includes access to CONNECT, opening and closing keynote speeches, four Radically Rural sessions from six available tracks, and a collaborative session on the second day with Art Markman, executive director of the IC2 Institute. A research unit of the University of Texas at Austin, the institute focuses on entrepreneurship and works with rural communities across the country.
Tickets for the full summit experience are $129 through July 5 and increase to $149 after that.
Go to ticketelf.com/events/radically-rural-summit-2019 to register for Radically Rural or CONNECT.