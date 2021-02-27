Doucet Survey LLC, which offers surveying, mapping and land planning services throughout New England, has opened a new office at 372 West St., according to a news release from the company.
The Newmarket-based company has worked on increasingly frequent projects in the Keene area over the past 10 years, leading to the decision to open the new location. The Keene office will offer traditional land surveying, drone mapping, LiDAR scanning and subsurface utility mark-out for clients in the public and private sectors, according to the release.
Company President William Doucet will oversee the new office, while Alec Kurowski will handle day-to-day operations. Doucet Survey has additional locations in Bedford, Newmarket and Kennebunk, Maine.