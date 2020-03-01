The state's plans to go out to bid on the long-awaited Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge project have hit a delay, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Donald Lyford, project manager with the state agency, attributed the lag to the additional time needed for the state of Vermont to finish acquiring three parcels that will be involved in the project. All of them are in various stages of the acquisition process, he said.
The Department of Transportation will go out to bid on the project in August, rather than in May as originally anticipated, Lyford explained.
“[The department plans] to award the contract sometime late this year, in November or December,” he said. “We anticipate that the [new] bridge will still be open in late 2023.”
The new bridge will replace a pair of deteriorating bridges, one of which links the eastern bank of the Connecticut River with what is known as Hinsdale Island, and a second that connects the island to Brattleboro on the western side of the river.
According to the transportation department, the current bridges, known as the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges, will be rehabilitated for use by pedestrians and cyclists. Both bridges were built in 1920, according to the Department of Transportation's narrative for the project.
Lyford said the new bridge will be downstream of the existing spans and will cross over both the river and the adjacent railroad line to tie Route 142 in Vermont to Route 119 in New Hampshire.
Issues relating to the railroad are another reason why the current bridges are being replaced, he said, with passing trains having been known to cause delays at rail crossings.
"It's always been a desire to separate the roadway from the railroad, which is why this project got started," Lyford said.
The $50 million project will be funded with a combination of federal, New Hampshire and Vermont dollars. Between the two states, the bulk of the money will come from New Hampshire, as it has jurisdiction over the majority of the area where the new bridge will be located.
A portion of the federal funding will come from a $12 million grant secured late last year by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD 2019) program, previously known as a TIGER grant (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery).
In a July letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Shaheen pointed out the project's economic significance.
“This crossing is critical for the movement of goods and people locally, regionally and internationally,” Shaheen wrote. “It carries the vital highway NH Route 119, which connects Cheshire County and the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire to the international trade corridor of Interstate 91 in Vermont, which then connects the region to the Canadian trade market to the north and the larger New England ports to the south."