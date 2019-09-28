The Walt Disney Co. announced a shakeup of its theme park leadership in the midst of a major campaign to upgrade and overhaul Disney resorts in Anaheim, Calif., and Orlando, Fla.
Josh D’Amaro, president of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, will take over in November as president of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, replacing George Kalogridis, who will take on a new position, overseeing developing strategic and operational business initiatives, the company announced Wednesday.
In Anaheim, D’Amaro will be replaced by Rebecca Campbell, who has worked for Disney for more than 20 years, most recently leading operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
“This is one of the most exciting times in the history of Disney parks, and I am thrilled that these dynamic leaders will be at the helm of Disneyland and Walt Disney World during this period of unprecedented expansion,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement.
The reorganization comes only months after Disneyland in Anaheim opened its long-anticipated $1-billion Star Wars expansion. An identical expansion launched in August at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. The Burbank-based entertainment giant has also announced plans to build a superhero-themed land in Anaheim, plus an overhaul of Epcot, including new lands and reworked gardens and fountains of the Orlando park.