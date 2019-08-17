A dentist’s office in Keene has plans to move a few doors down the road.
Greg Perry owns Perry Family Dental Care, and he recently bought the building at 391 West St., the former NBT Bank space.
That’s not too far from his current office at 372 West St.
Laughing, he said he can see the new building every day.
“It doesn’t get better than that,” Perry said. “The patients, they’re not going to have to think too hard about this. They just have to turn left instead of right.”
Perry’s practice has been established in Antrim for nearly 25 years and is relatively new in Peterborough. He came to Keene in 2014, and since then he said his business has outgrown the space at 372 West St.
The old bank property is about three times the size and will be his largest office.
Perry said he plans to change the look of the building and “pretty much take everything on the inside out and start over.” One of the major changes to this office will be the addition of a training space: a kitchen and meeting room combination that will seat up to 50 people and have audio and visual capabilities, he explained.
As of now, employees have to meet in Antrim, so he said this will be more convenient for people in Keene.
Perry also hopes the training room will double as a space for cooking demonstrations for the community, specifically for vegan plant-based meals.
Work done on the premises will be done with an awareness and respect for other tenants at 391 West St., such as Quest Diagnostics, Perry said. There is no a scheduled completion date as of yet, though Perry expects work to be finished sometime next year.
“This is going to allow us to continue to grow in this area,” he said. “… It’s also going to allow us to add staff.”
For more information about Perry Family Dental Care, visit perryfamilydentalcare.com or call 357-0677.