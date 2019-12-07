BRATTLEBORO — After 41 years, a specialty fabric shop is throwing in the towel.
Delectable Mountain Cloth at 125 Main St. will close Dec. 31, according to a post on its Facebook page.
“When I opened Delectable Mountain Cloth in 1978 I never imagined that this journey would span four decades,” the owner, Jan Norris, wrote in the post. “It started outside of town in a small room that offered only cotton prints. It grew into a Main Street store full of diverse textiles, jewelry, buttons, scarves, and treasures from around the world.”
Citing fewer suppliers, she wrote that it’s been difficult lately to keep her store stocked with high-quality fabrics, and she opted to close rather than “lower my standards or shift to a different line of goods.”
Her post drew more than 100 comments from customers who recollected garments made from Delectable Mountain Cloth fabrics, people who promised to travel and visit Norris to thank her for her service over the years.
Textiles are on sale in preparation for the closure at the end of the year. For more information, find Delectable Mountain Cloth on Facebook or call 802-257-4456.