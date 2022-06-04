We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A successful Keene businessperson said in a recent interview that “change is a natural part of life so expect it every day!” Changes occur every hour and you could get used to them without addressing them. Addressing change really starts with how you accept changes in your daily life. There are changes of schedule, changes in people, changes in products and services and substantial changes in career, company and industry. Some changes are easy to adjust to, while some need more explanation.
How can you be better at responding to changes as soon as they occur? Are you intellectually paralyzed so changes pile up? A deep dive into change can drown you if you don’t have a process and plan to deal with it. A good process is to first be alert for the faint changes — the smoke before the fire. For example, if an employee comes in late and is noticeably and often absent. This can be a sign that the person may be considering leaving the company or has a personal crisis at home. Best response is a frank discussion of their situation to uncover the reasons for their behavior. The rest of the discussion can be a candid conversation of their future within the company. Often, that can mean time off to deal with the problem or a promotion or more challenge within the company.
Change isn’t always dramatic. It can be as gradual as aging. It is often about changing mutual expectations which can be discussed and adjusted to. Change isn’t bad. As a matter of fact it can be very profitable. By keeping up with and exceeding the needs of a marketplace, you can be the leader in your category of products or services. Listening to customer or client expectations and their changes in both needs and preferences can make change easier to understand so you can supply them with the right and profitable products or services expeditiously.
To know about the future can help you prepare for any changes that may occur or which can occur by your own action. What faint signs do you see? How relevant to your business are they? What steps can you take now to make the most of future changes? Research informs us that the first reaction to change is negative. However, once you see the benefits of the changes and what’s expected of you, the more likely you will accept the changes and move forward.
Reacting to change is one part of the change process. However, responding to change is the conscious choice you make and the path you’ll follow moving forward!