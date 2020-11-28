If you saw plenty of plaid-clad shoppers out and about Friday, take that as a good sign for local businesses at the beginning of a crucial holiday shopping season.
Plaid Friday, the local small business answer to big box stores’ Black Friday, traditionally marks the start of Christmas gift shopping. And at the end of a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, this season is especially important for locally owned businesses, according Jen Risley, the program manager for The Local Crowd Monadnock.
“A lot of retailers and a lot of local business owners are really nervous about this year,” Risley said. “So if we can give them a great weekend, I think everyone will have a little sigh of relief.”
The Local Crowd Monadnock, a Keene-based crowdfunding platform, maintains a database of about 400 local businesses, Risley said. Roughly 100 of those businesses are actively participating in the holiday shopping specials that The Local Crowd Monadnock is coordinating this weekend, all of which fall under the umbrella of the national Shop Indie Local campaign.
“It’s about just making sure that people are thinking about buying from locally owned businesses for their Thanksgiving meal, for their Christmas meals, for their gifts, for whatever they need this holiday season, especially this year, due to COVID,” Risley said.
The Shop Indie Local campaign officially launched Nov. 1, the same day The Local Crowd Monadnock launched an online marketplace for local businesses, dubbed the TLC Monadnock Mercantile. Risley said about 50 businesses, some of which don’t have their own websites, are offering goods and services on the platform, which can be found at shop.tlcmonadnock.com.
Plaid Friday marked the first major event of the campaign and kicked off a weekend of shopping specials, all designed to promote small, locally owned businesses. The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday, and a new effort this year, Artists Sunday, puts the spotlight on small artisans and craft makers.
Cider Monday — a term coined by Willard Williams, who owns The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene, Peterborough and Nashua — offers a local alternative to Cyber Monday. The Local Crowd Monadnock also promotes Giving Tuesday, when nonprofits nationwide make a fundraising push.
But this weekend is only the symbolic beginning of a period that is often do or die for small businesses, Risley said.
“It’s definitely the time of year when a lot of locally owned businesses make it or break it,” Risley said. “Most of their retail, most of their income is coming now. So, if this holiday season isn’t great for people, I’m really worried that some of them will have to make some really hard decisions in January.”
The last three months of the year normally account for about 50 percent of revenue for the 250 artisans who sell products at the Hannah Grimes Marketplace at 42 Main St., according to Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, which operates the Marketplace.
“So, if you’re down a little bit, you’re actually down a lot, because it has an outsized impact on your year,” Kristiansen said. “And that’s true for almost all of our members, and the other stores downtown.”
And with COVID-19 cases still surging throughout the region and the country, stores like the Hannah Grimes Marketplace are taking extra precautions to keep shoppers and staff safe and healthy through the holidays. In addition to limiting capacity to 10 shoppers at a time and requiring masks and social distancing, the Marketplace is also extending its hours through Christmas.
Starting this weekend, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kristiansen said.
“The fewer people we have in the store at a time, the better,” she said. “And so we thought the more hours we had, the more options that would give people. I think especially for older people who aren’t working and are free during the week, to come in at 8 a.m., it’s probably going to be pretty quiet.”
Hannah Grimes Marketplace also offers shopping via FaceTime, by appointment, along with online shopping. Curbside pickup and shipping are also available, Kristiansen said.
Both Kristiansen and Risley also encouraged shoppers to buy local this holiday season because small businesses reinvest more of their earnings in the community.
“So, the idea is that you’re giving more to the local economy; you’re giving more to the people who make or produce what you’re buying,” Risley said. “And then hopefully, that gift you’re giving is going to mean more and give more to the person that you love. So it’s all about not spending more, but giving more this holiday season, because it will recirculate in our local economy and get us through this pandemic.”