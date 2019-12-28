FITZWILLIAM — A business owner says she’s leaving her retail store behind to more fervently pursue her passion for wellness.
When Clare Rose-Howard of Fitzwilliam launched Covey House five years ago, she named it after a house her dad built. A covey is a small gathering of people, she said, and that’s what she wanted her business to be.
Rose-Howard wanted her home decor and local artisans shop to be a welcoming place “where people could feel relaxed and really have all their senses stimulated.” She played music, sold food in an on-site cafe for a while and diffused essential oils into the air.
As much as she enjoyed her store and the people she met, Covey House wasn’t lucrative, she said.
Two years ago, Rose-Howard turned her attention toward wellness. She became a sales representative for doTERRA, a manufacturer of essential oils and other personal care products. As much as she loved her shop, she said, it was stunting her growth, and her success with doTERRA is allowing her to retire from retail early and spend more time on her new passion.
“It’s really teaching a lifestyle of wellness,” she said.
Her consultations often start by asking clients what ailment they’d like to rid themselves of, and then Rose-Howard creates a plan that includes nutrition, exercise, oils and supplements that “support the body’s ability to heal itself,” she said.
Contact Rose-Howard at 562-1007 for more information about doTERRA or visit mydoterra.com/healthylivingnow.
Meanwhile, the Covey House will be open periodically while she sells the remaining products at half off and transitions the space to an Airbnb. The building's kitchen will remain in use for Chef Allan's Catering, a joint venture between Rose-Howard and her husband.
The shop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Jan. 4. Go to facebook.com/coveyhousenh for updates.