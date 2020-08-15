Country Life Vegan Restaurant in Keene is closed temporarily, its owner, Peggy Schauffler, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday.
Schauffler published a letter to the Keene City Council explaining why the restaurant, which also sells wholesale food items and other health products at its 15 Roxbury St. location, is closed.
In the letter, she criticized state and federal officials of using a “fabricated” pandemic to interfere with citizens’ civil liberties.
Schauffler compared restrictions by the government and social media companies to authoritarian measures taken by Nazi Germany and falsely claimed that federal legislation to conduct contact tracing would establish mobile units “to take people out of their homes.”
It is unclear when Country Life will re-open or what criteria Schauffler will consider when making the decision to do so.
Schauffler did not respond to multiple requests for comment.