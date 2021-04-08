Saturday is the last day for Cost Cutters Hair Salon in Keene's West Street plaza.
Jocelin Goodwin, one of five employees of the shop, said Thursday that Cost Cutters' lease on the space at 457 West St. is up, and the company opted not to renew it. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
The shop is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On those days, all of the store's retail hair care products are buy one, get two free, Goodwin said.
Cost Cutters has nearly 700 locations in 37 states, according to its website. The only other New Hampshire location is in Nashua.