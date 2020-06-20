CONWAY — The easing of indoor dining restrictions effective June 15 in central and northern New Hampshire by Gov. Chris Sununu was hailed by local restaurateurs as they opened up their interiors to diners to go along with ongoing curbside delivery for takeout and outdoor dining this week.
“We are cautiously moving forward. It is necessary to get this economy opened up as you can only drain so much,” said Wally Campbell, executive director of the Valley Originals group of independent restaurants.
The Red Fox Bar and Grille on Wednesday announced it would be resuming indoor dining to go along with its outdoor patio dining and a daily schedule and on Sunday, it is bringing back its popular breakfast.
David Stone of Horsefeathers and Deacon Street of North Conway said both establishments reopened for indoor seating June 15 with the 6-foot guidelines and all other guidelines in place.
He said the former Spoons ice cream parlor at Horsefeathers has been replaced by a sports dining room equipped with four large-screen televisions.
At Deacon Street on Seavey Street, he said the local pop acoustic Celtic duo, Dennis and Davey, are to return to their Friday night and Saturday afternoon gigs beginning June 29.
Jesus Guzman, owner of Fiesta Jalisco Mexican Restaurant of North Conway, had been doing takeout and curbside since March and then outdoor dining when allowed to by the governor effective May 18. Now, the restaurant is offering both indoor and outdoor dining and takeout.
“We are very, very busy since reopening indoor dining Monday — and getting busier every day,” said Guzman during an afternoon rush at the restaurant Thursday.
Likewise, Jim Lyons of Banners Restaurant said his breakfast and lunch Conway establishment has been busy both with takeout and, since indoor dining was reinstituted Monday, with the restaurant, which is now open in accordance with its regular schedule.
“We’ve got most of our staff back, and customers, especially locals, are happy to see us back. Most people are wearing masks, but not all. But we do have masks on hand for people when they arrive if they don’t,” said Lyons, who nonetheless is worried about staffing, given that the J-1 foreign worker student program was cut drastically because of immigration restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
“I suspect it will be an issue throughout the valley come the height of the summer,” said Lyons, who is also the owner of Select Real Estate of Conway.
Vito Marcello of Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro of North Conway said his tent/patio operation has been very busy since opening last month, along with takeout, and that the majority of customers have been asking to be seated on the patio even though they can now come inside, due no doubt to the stretch of good weather and concerns of the virus.
“We’re very optimistic we’re all going to have a great summer, and we have not forgotten to understand that we still have to be diligent keeping things well sanitized and safe for everyone,” Marcello said. “That is our goal. I don’t care if I have to do half the customers; that is fine with me as eventually we’re all going to ride this out.”
Marie McArdle of May Kelly’s Irish Cottage said the restaurant has been featuring outdoor patio dining on the deck for five weeks and that things were looking good for the first night of indoor dining Thursday night. “It’s looking busy, but give me a call Friday and I’ll tell you how it all worked out, Pet!” she said.
Pam Trott and Heidi Shellmer of the Stonehurst Manor will be reopening the restaurant and inn June 25 for indoor and outdoor dining. “We’re raring to go,” said Shellmer.
Nora Mulkern Bean of Jackson’s Shannon Door Pub said her family establishment is not yet offering indoor dining, although VIP tables are still available on the porch via reservation.
“We’re thinking of possibly coming inside Monday, but stay tuned as we might decide we’re not quite ready. We are offering 20 tables outside with full service as required and we are offering curbside still, along with entertainment Friday and Saturday nights from 6-9 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for tables,” said Bean, daughter of owners Tess and Tom Mulkern and the establishment’s general manager.
According to Terry O’Brien, owner of the Red Parka Pub in Glen, “Tuesday night was our first night of having indoor seating and it went well. We have had our patio dining open, and curbside delivery, but this was the first inside since March when the closure order was put into effect.”
“Being able to bring people inside helps our business picture tremendously,” said O’Brien.
O’Brien said with the restrictions calling for tables to be at least 6 feet apart, her total seating now numbers 40 seats outside and 98 seats inside for a total of 138.
“I’d say we lost about 100 seats,” said O’Brien.
“Last weekend, based on the number of phone calls we received for reservations, we probably could have added another 100 people. Finally, this gives us an opportunity to make some money!” O’Brien said.
She said under the state’s reopening orders, all staff must wear face masks and be trained in the frequent use of hand sanitizer and other sanitary precautions concerning the coronavirus such as wiping down tables.
Guests must also wear face masks entering and leaving dining establishments and when walking to restrooms. Like the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson at its garden dining area, O’Brien said the Red Parka has been featuring outdoor live music at its patio by solo local musicians on Friday and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m.
The bar remains closed at the Red Parka for the time being. “It’s just too hard to try and patrol it logistically. We are holding off on bar seating for now until we know we can do it efficiently,” said O’Brien.
Commenting on the stretch of good weather this past week, Stu Dunlop of the Wildcat Inn and Tavern said it has been a much-needed boon to the establishment’s outdoor dining business.
As for the work being done by staff in the new normal, like O’Brien, Dunlop saluted all in the valley’s dining industry as well as his staff personally.
“We review our policies and procedures with staff every day. They are learning to do a hard job with a mask on. We say they are learning to be friendly with their eyes, smiling with their eyes to customers,” said Dunlop.