Concord MedSpa at Keene, a practice offering noninvasive cosmetic procedures like Botox and laser skin treatments, is moving down the block to a new location at 41 Central Square.
The business, which also has locations in Concord and Plymouth, has been at 47 Main St. for the past year and a half, owner Emily Sullivan said. Concord MedSpa’s new Keene location, which previously housed the Keene Fine Craft Gallery and, before that, the Ingenuity Country Store, is set to open Aug. 15.
“I’d been planning to move for about five months because Keene has gotten super busy,” Sullivan said. “And I love Keene and I love all my clients. And I was just kind of waiting for the perfect spot.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing Sullivan to pause the hunt for a new location. But as operations have returned to normal, she found the Central Square storefront, which the Fine Craft Gallery vacated earlier this spring.
“It’s [on the] ground floor with beautiful, big wide-open windows,” Sullivan said. “It’s got that … New England, old world charm. I love the fact that it looks out onto the gazebo in the middle of the roundabout.”
The move should boost foot traffic, Sullivan said, and increases Concord MedSpa’s square footage from about 700 to 3,000.
“It’s a little bigger than I had anticipated, as far as business growth and trajectory, but I definitely will grow into it,” said Sullivan, a Minnesota native who has lived in New Hampshire since 2006, when she began at her master’s degree in physician assistant studies the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Manchester, where she still lives.
The bigger space also means more employees for Concord MedSpa, which will employ five people in the new spot, up from three at the original Keene location.
Concord MedSpa’s new Keene location will remain open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.concordmedspa.com.