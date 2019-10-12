Three years after the project was announced, an apartment complex in Keene will officially open this week.
The Colony Mill Apartments on West Street have been under construction since 2017 while the owner, Brady Sullivan Properties, has renovated the old mill to accommodate 89 units, ranging from studios to two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The mill formerly housed several retailers, shops and offices as the Colony Mill Marketplace before Brady Sullivan turned to housing as a way to reinvigorate the space.
The grand opening will be Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and will include light refreshments. Email marketing@bradysullivan.com to RSVP.