BELLOWS FALLS — Chroma Technology Corp. announced it has completed a $4 million capital program at their expanded facility in Bellows Falls.
After a $22M major facility expansion in 2018, the company has continued to make significant equipment purchases to expand capacity as well as support new technical capabilities, it said in a press release. The company has enhanced its substrate cleaning operations, increased optical coating capacity, and made major capacity improvements in its final product configuring operations. In addition, the company has added advanced metrology equipment.
With a workforce of more than 140 in Bellows Falls, Chroma was founded in 1991 as an employee-owned company, Chroma is a manufacturer of high performance optical filters used in a wide range of applications including health care, biomedical research, security, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace.