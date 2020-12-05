With the Christmas tree shopping season fully in swing, local suppliers say demand has been just as strong this year as in past years — if not stronger.
Maple Hill Nursery in Swanzey received an influx of customers last weekend, in the days after Thanksgiving, when it traditionally sees the bulk of sales, according to office manager Jami Macri.
The nursery sells Fraser and Balsam fir trees, all of which she said are pre-cut and imported from Canada, at its main location off West Swanzey Road and also at a pop-up stand next to Papagallos Restaurant on Route 12 in Swanzey. Maple Hill’s tree sales are on a similar trajectory to last year, when they sold out several days before Christmas, Macri said.
“People started buying a little earlier than usual, but we’re right on track [with past years],” she said.
Despite that consistency, the current holiday season has also brought some changes.
For one, many local businesses have implemented, or are encouraging, new safety protocols in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The outdoor markets at Maple Hill Nursery and its pop-up shop on Route 12 allow customers to avoid direct contact with each other while they peruse the offerings, according to Macri. She said people are only in an indoor space when they enter the nursery building to pay.
Homestead Farms in Walpole plans to be open eight days this year, rather than its usual three, in an effort to limit the crowds each day, owner Dani Hubbard said. Customers can also cut their own trees, which the farm has not allowed in the past for insurance-related reasons, according to Hubbard.
“It’s usually chaos and packed, and our hope was to allow people to cut their own and hopefully spread out the chaos,” she said.
To limit crowds in its stand, Hubbard said Homestead Farms has stationed an employee outside to handle tree payments and has moved its complimentary doughnut and beverage offerings into a larger greenhouse with better ventilation. The farm is also providing hand sanitizer and face masks, which customers must wear at all times.
Hubbard said that while the anti-crowding measures helped when the business opened Nov. 27, they were blunted by surging demand.
Homestead Farms sold over 150 trees that day — more than triple the number it typically sells on opening day, she said. The following day, it was eight sales shy of another record.
And the pandemic may explain why Christmas trees are particularly popular this year.
Demand for real trees, as opposed to their artificial alternatives, appears to be up across the country. In a survey from the national Christmas Tree Promotion Board, more than one in five respondents who purchased an artificial tree in 2019 said they were more likely to buy a real one this year.
Hubbard attributed that trend to cabin fever, explaining that many of Homestead Farms’ clients have been happy to escape the home for a seasonal activity.
“We saw a lot of people Saturday who have either never come here before or [said], ‘We’ve had a fake tree, but we wanted to get out here and do something with the family,’” she said.
Macri likened the national demand for real trees to the strong market Maple Hill Nursery has seen for wreaths, shrubs and perennials this year, adding that it indicates people are investing in their domestic surroundings while they spend more time at home during the pandemic. She did not have exact numbers for its Christmas tree sales as of Wednesday morning but said she expects trees to be popular this year for that reason.
“People just want to make their homes more festive for the holidays,” she said.
Debra Wright, who owns Wright’s Tree Farm on Hurricane Road in Keene, sensed a similar energy among customers when the business began selling Christmas trees last weekend.
Wright theorized that early-season demand for trees, which she said has been up slightly from past years, is partially the product of widespread media reporting on the popularity of real trees — in addition to reduced stocks at some nurseries because of the summer drought. Although some of Wright’s Tree Farm’s crop was affected by the drought, it was largely protected by not being in direct sunlight, she said.
Aside from the aesthetic and aromatic appeal, Wright thinks Christmas tree shopping is especially pleasing this year because many have been cooped up inside for long stretches.
“People seemed happy to be out and in the world,” she said. “… It becomes sort of an excursion for families, and this year that was much needed.”
Wright’s Tree Farm has scaled back its operation in recent years and plans to close soon, having stopped planting saplings for future sales, she explained.
Wright added that she had considered closing the 2020 season after just one weekend, given the possibility of inclement weather this weekend. With strong demand for trees so far, however, she said the farm will remain open at least through Sunday.