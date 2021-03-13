Cheshire County Federal Credit Union will move from its Marlboro Street office to a different location in Keene later this year, an official with the credit union’s parent organization said.
The local banking institution — a division of the Massachusetts-based GFA Federal Credit Union — plans to relocate to Riverside Plaza, at 348 Winchester St., in the summer, according to GFA Executive Vice President and COO Joshua Brier. It’s the space formerly occupied by Burger King.
Brier told The Sentinel in an email that the new office will offer better parking for customers as well as a drive-thru window with both live service and an ATM. The current 143 Marlboro St. location does not have a drive-thru, he said.
Brier said he expects the Cheshire County Federal Credit Union staff to grow after the move, since the credit union’s new office will be about 50-percent larger than its current building. Moving to Riverside Plaza will also improve visibility for the organization, he said.
“We expect that our new location will be both beneficial to our existing members and our ability to grow our membership,” he wrote.
Brier highlighted GFA’s commitment to the Keene community, saying it has donated to organizations like Cheshire Medical Center, The Community Kitchen and the Colonial Theatre.
GFA is headquartered in Gardner, Mass. and has 10 total branches, including locations in Rindge and Peterborough. The regional credit union acquired Cheshire County Federal Credit Union in 2019, though the local organization has retained its name.
GFA also expects to open its new office in Rindge in early May, Brier said. The credit union announced last summer that its Rindge branch would move from 31 Sonja Drive to Rindge Crossings, a shopping center at the intersection of Routes 119 and 202 that Brier said also has better visibility than its current location.