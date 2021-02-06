Tim Carbone didn’t quite know what to do Tuesday.
The second-generation owner of Carbone’s Window & Awning in Keene had retired a day earlier after selling the business last month — a business his father founded in 1947. By Tuesday afternoon, Carbone, 68, had called the Island Street store four times with suggestions and reminders for its staff.
“They said, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be retired?’ “ he said later that day, laughing.
Carbone said he is excited to take a break, however, adding that his wife, Maria, retired Jan. 29 after nearly five decades at N.H. Ball Bearings in Peterborough.
“There’s a lot of things I like to do, and I want to do them while I can,” he said.
The couple, who live in Rindge, plan to spend some time at their Spring Hills, Fla. home, which Carbone said they purchased two years ago but have been able to visit only sparingly. He would like to fish and golf and spend time with his granddaughter, who is due in May.
As for the business, new owner John MacDougall of West Swanzey said Tuesday he has no plans to redevelop or overhaul Carbone’s.
In fact, a stipulation in his Jan. 19 purchasing agreement requires that the store remain at 185 Island St., maintain its current operations and keep the same name, according to Carbone. He said he received multiple offer from people who intended to close the business.
“That wasn’t going to happen,” he said.
Michael Carbone launched the window and awning outlet nearly 74 years ago in the basement of the family’s 193 Island St. home. Soon, however, his wife, Doris, “got sick and tired of people going through the house,” Tim Carbone said.
So the elder Carbone moved operations to the family’s garage, working there in between shifts at his manufacturing job and at the police department.
Tim Carbone started working at the store — which opened next door in the 1960s — when he was in middle school, he said. He took over operations from his father about 45 years ago.
Neither of Tim Carbone’s sons, T.J. and Nate, chose to take the reins from him, he said, noting that both helm their own companies.
“It was a great run,” he said. “... The Keene area has been a great community.”