Canada’s labor market blew past expectations in November as the end of income support programs helped fuel new hiring.
Employment rose 153,700 last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. That’s more than quadruple the 37,500 gain economists were predicting, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.
The numbers show just how close the nation’s economy is to full employment at a time when businesses are raising worries about labor shortages and policy makers are considering ways to cool the recovery down.
The unemployment rate fell to 6 percent — very near pre-pandemic levels — from 6.7 percent in October. Employment is now 186,000 jobs beyond where it was in February 2020. Hours worked rose 0.7 percent, fully recouping COVID losses for the first time.
November’s gains reflect large numbers of people exiting unemployment ranks, a development that coincided with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government decision to terminate its key support program for individuals in October. Unemployment levels fell by 122,000 last month, versus 56,200 in October. Much of that decline was people who were out of a job for 52 weeks or more.
The job-finding rate — the share of unemployed Canadians in October who appear to have found jobs in November — jumped to 37 percent, the highest since March last year. Apparently, in an economy with more than 1 million job vacancies, employers are hiring as many workers as they can, and holding on to existing workers. The job separation rate — the share of employed Canadians who enter the unemployment ranks — fell to just under 2 percent in November for the first time in data back to 1976.
— Bloomberg News