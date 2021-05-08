Leadership seminar
for HR managers
Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management will present a virtual, half-day leadership seminar, Wednesday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
As an HR professional, business leader or front-line manager, the challenges of being an effective relationship builder while mitigating risks of current laws can overwhelm even the most seasoned professional. During this presentation, attendees will learn key strategies and best practices to manage these challenging aspects of leadership.
Programs offered at the workshop:
Relationships Systems Intelligence — The Next Horizon for Effective Leaders: Learn the keys to increasing employee engagement and reducing turnover by focusing on the system rather than the individual, by Maddie Weinreich, PCC, ORSCC, CPCC, global director of faculty development at CRR.
Mitigating Litigation Risk in 2021 — Top Ten Actions Leaders Can Implement: Learn best practices for protecting yourself and your company, from Beth Rattigan chair, Labor and Employment Group at Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC.
Managing Your Physical & Mental Stress: by Tricia “Satya” Hurley, M.Ed. co-founder, Cup of Life Healing Center.
Cost is $40. Register at monadnockshrm.org