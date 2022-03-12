The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber and Southwest Region Planning Commission are organizing a multipart series, Workforce in the Monadnock Region.
The latest in this series, Creating an Open Workforce: Career Pathways for all Job Seekers, will be held Wednesday, March 16, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.
As the population ages, more workers are retiring. In addition, many younger workers are leaving the area for college or to pursue careers in more urban areas. How can employers recruit and support individuals from population groups traditionally overlooked in workforce development efforts? How can the region tap into the skills and talents of retirees, individuals with disabilities, those transitioning from incarceration/substance misuse, and others?
This session will include a panel to discuss how creating career pathways for all job seekers can benefit workers, employers and the region as a whole. Panelists include:
Lisa Beaudoin, executive director, ABLE NH
Forrest Beaudoin-Friede, ABLE NH
Mary Drew, executive director, Reality Check
Todd Fahey, director, AARP NH
Nelson Hayden, director/clinician, Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center
Doug Iosue, superintendent, Cheshire County House of Corrections
Mike Piaseczny, N.H. Department of Employment Security