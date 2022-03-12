Workforce session slated this week

The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber and Southwest Region Planning Commission are organizing a multipart series, Workforce in the Monadnock Region.

The latest in this series, Creating an Open Workforce: Career Pathways for all Job Seekers, will be held Wednesday, March 16, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.

As the population ages, more workers are retiring. In addition, many younger workers are leaving the area for college or to pursue careers in more urban areas. How can employers recruit and support individuals from population groups traditionally overlooked in workforce development efforts? How can the region tap into the skills and talents of retirees, individuals with disabilities, those transitioning from incarceration/substance misuse, and others?

This session will include a panel to discuss how creating career pathways for all job seekers can benefit workers, employers and the region as a whole. Panelists include:

Lisa Beaudoin, executive director, ABLE NH

Forrest Beaudoin-Friede, ABLE NH

Mary Drew, executive director, Reality Check

Todd Fahey, director, AARP NH

Nelson Hayden, director/clinician, Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center

Doug Iosue, superintendent, Cheshire County House of Corrections

Mike Piaseczny, N.H. Department of Employment Security

To register: https://bit.ly/3sX4wUF

Information: email info@keenechamber.com with “Issue Series” in the subject line or call the chamber office 603-352-1303

