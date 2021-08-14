CONNECT event slated for Sept. 22 in Keene
Celebrating its 15th year, CONNECT will be staged Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Wyman Tavern Yard off Main Street in Keene.
The annual gathering provides networking for local business people and residents, and includes attendees of the Radically Rural Summit, the two-day national summit on topics ranging from arts and culture to health care.
Attendees of Radically Rural can attend CONNECT at no charge. Tickets for CONNECT only are $45 and can be purchased separately.
The event, featuring food by CC&Ds Kitchen Market, local music and drink, will open at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on CONNECT or Radically Rural, or to register, go to www.radicallyrural.org or contact Julianna Dodson at julianna@hannahgrimes.org