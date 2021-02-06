HR professionals to hold virtual session
The Society for Human Resource Management’s Greater Monadnock Chapter will hold its next virtual educational session Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 8-9:30 a.m.
The presentation, Transitioning in the Workplace, will be by Nick Ferraiolo of Elm City Coaching. This presentation will provide an understanding of the challenges employees face while coming out to their employer and coworkers.
It’s open to both members and nonmembers.
Additional information is available at https://monadnockshrm.org/events, or contact Amy Wright at 603-313-0214.