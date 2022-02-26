By the numbers: COVID-19 and U.S. workers Feb 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Confirmed cases, COVID-19: 78.1 millionWorking-age deaths, U.S.: about 230,000People in labor force, compared to pre-pandemic: down 1.4 millionWorkers employed, but out of work because of illness, pre-pandemic: 1.1 million Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, current: 3.6 millionAt work part time, usually work full time, pre-pandemic: 2.4 millionAt work part time, usually work full time, current: 4.2 millionSources: Centers for Disease Control, Bureau of Labor Statistics, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Census Bureau Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pandemic Worker Illness Work Medicine Labor Force Death U.s. People Most Recent Issue: The Business Journal Winter 2022 The Business Journal of greater Keene, Peterboroug The Business Journal Winter 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleWinchester officer surrenders police certification, leaves departmentMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19Jaffrey man held without bail on attempted murder, kidnapping chargesFirst-alarm fire damages Keene home early SaturdayPost-mandate, Keene merchants' masks rules run the gamutWinchester police lieutenant's employment remains in questionNH health department lifts indoor mask recommendation21 dogs rescued from single home, brought to Brattleboro shelterDespite finding probable cause, AG not charging former Winchester officer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.