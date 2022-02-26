Confirmed cases, COVID-19: 78.1 million

Working-age deaths, U.S.: about 230,000

People in labor force, compared to pre-pandemic: down 1.4 million

Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, pre-pandemic: 1.1 million

Workers employed, but out of work because of illness, current: 3.6 million

At work part time, usually work full time, pre-pandemic: 2.4 million

At work part time, usually work full time, current: 4.2 million

Sources: Centers for Disease Control, Bureau of Labor Statistics, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Census Bureau

