Bank vice president leads chamber board
Savings Bank of Walpole Senior Vice President and Senior Lender Steve Bianco has been elected as chair of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The one-year position, for which Bianco was selected through board votes, is responsible for governing the organization.
Bianco will help guide the board to ensure the needs of its members are being met. The chamber board is comprised of members who represent businesses throughout the region.
Bianco has worked in banking for 44 years and joined Savings Bank of Walpole in 2008.
Keene firm a finalist for capital stake
Tanosteel Weapon Security out of Keene has been named a TechOut finalist.
Four New Hampshire startups will compete for $300,000 in investment capital at the N.H. Tech Alliance’s TechOut event Thursday in Manchester.
According to the alliance, “the annual TechOut competition identifies talented, tech entrepreneurs and funds them through investment capital awards.”
CEO David Tanos will make Tanosteel’s final pitch at the event. Tanosteel’s signature tech advancement is a wearable smart gun security device.