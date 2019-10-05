Windham Grows extends deadline
BRATTLEBORO — Windham Grows, the Strolling of the Heifers’ farm business accelerator, has extended its application deadline for farmer-entrepreneurs.
The Farm Business Accelerator begins in November and ends in April. The program consists of three weekend residencies in Brattleboro and regular video meetings.
Help includes mentoring, in-kind resources, physical space, educational experience and technical expertise.
Windham Grows is seeking applicants who would like support scaling their value-added, farm-based food or beverage businesses, changing the conversation around food and farms, and strengthening their communities. Those accepted into the program learn how to grow socially conscious, food-focused businesses by means of concentrated sessions on marketing, finance, production, technology and entrepreneur mindsets.
The program provides food and lodging for non-local participants during the Brattleboro weekends. Graduates will develop a basic business model constructed using Live Plan software and will have created and honed a basic pitch.
Applications are now due at midnight Oct. 12. To apply, go to https://windhamgrows.org/windham-grows-farmer-application.