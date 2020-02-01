Richards Group named a best place to work
Brattleboro-based The Richards Group was recently named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Vermont.
The award is given annually by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor and the Society for Human Resource Management.
The Richards Group has offices in 12 locations in Vermont and New Hampshire, including Keene.
Brown again named to Presidents Club
Debbie Austin-Brown of HarborOne Mortgage’s Keene office was recently named to the company’s Presidents Club for the third year in a row.
Austin-Brown closed the seventh highest number of loans for the company in 2019, among over a hundred of the company’s loan officers.