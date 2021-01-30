Retail group honors Toadstool Bookshops
The Toadstool Bookshops were named 2021 Retailer of the Year by the N.H. Retail Association.
The bookstore chain, with shops in Peterborough, Keene and Nashua, is owned by Holly and Willard Williams.
“2020 was probably the most challenging year we faced in the over 48 years we have been selling books here in the Monadnock Region,” the owners wrote on Toadstool’s website. “With the help, patience, and enthusiasm of our staff we adapted and learned new ways to reach and connect with the readers in our area and in fact also received a wonderful and supportive response through our website from many who were familiar with our stores but no longer lived locally.”
Toadstool is the first business in the region to earn the award since Keene’s Your Kitchen Store in 2003.