Sentinel honored for Radically Rural
The Keene Sentinel was recently named one of the 2020 “10 News Publishers That Do It Right,” an annual list from Editor & Publisher, an industry publication for the news publishing business.
The Sentinel was chosen from among 70 nominations across all publishing platforms for the two-day Radically Rural summit it co-hosts with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene.
Radically Rural aims to bring together people from across the country who are passionate about rural communities to find solutions to challenges they’re facing. It has six tracks: arts and culture; entrepreneurship; community journalism; land and community; main street and clean energy.
The summit, which was born in 2018 from Hannah Grimes’ CONNECT event, drew more than 600 people from 26 states to attend all or parts of the event in 2019.
This year’s Radically Rural summit is Sept. 23-24 in Keene.
Sentinel President and COO Terrence Williams, who spearheads the company’s work on Radically Rural, was invited to attend the Knight Foundation’s Knight Media Forum in Miami. The forum “is the premier gathering for funders and media leaders working to strengthen local news, community and democracy,” according to its website. The Knight Foundation was a 2019 funder of Radically Rural.
Gelato flavor honors Keene State College
Keene-based Frisky Cow Gelato introduced a new custom flavor Tuesday, called Mint Owl Crunch as a special tribute to Keene State College. The new flavor, described as a “dark Belgian chocolate with all natural mint flavor and crunchy red and white candy “owl pellets,” was developed by gelato artisan and company owner Linda Rubin of Keene.
“Keene is a college town and I’m proud of the many roles KSC plays in helping to make our region of the state a very special place to live, learn, work and play in,” said Rubin.
More than 400 students, faculty and staff were involved in the creation and naming of the dedicated flavor, with special support from the college’s food services provider, Chartwells.
According to Rubin, 15 cents per pint sold of Mint Owl Crunch will be donated to Keene State for activities that address environmental and food insecurity issues.
Among the 30 locations where the gelato is sold is at Keene State’s Lloyd’s Marketplace.
TripAdvisor award, hall of fame for inn
HANCOCK — The Hancock Inn & Fox Tavern has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 2019.
It’s the fifth year straight that the circa 1789 establishment, New Hampshire’s oldest inn, has received the honor, based on guests’ reviews on the website. Five consecutive years of this recognition means the inn enters TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame.
To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
“Our staff gets a lot of positive feedback from guests individually which is personally rewarding, but it is very meaningful to have this collective recognition as a team,” noted owners Jarvis and Marcia Coffin.