Walpole Savings Bank earns PPP award
Savings Bank of Walpole was recently presented with the Emerging Lender Award by the N.H. Small Business Association for its support of the Paycheck Protection Program. The award was presented to the bank during the SBA’S Small Business Week event.
The Paycheck Protection Program is an SBA loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to help keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Since the PPP was introduced this past April, Savings Bank of Walpole has approved and funded more than 468 PPP loans for a total of $39,278,800.
HCS hospice gains veterans designation
Hospice at HCS has achieved We Honor Veterans level three certification.
We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs, is a national certification program that promotes hospice-veteran partnerships to care for and honor those who have served when they reach the end of life.
To achieve level three, Hospice at HCS provided additional education to staff, volunteers and the community around veterans’ issues, and set up a veteran-to-veteran volunteer program.
Brattleboro Savings debuts digital platform
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan has launched its new digital banking platform.
The new platform increases customers’ access to their money and the services that the bank provides, such as cross-device accessibility and consistency, new secure forms so even more complicated operations can be done without coming into the bank, ability to chat securely with bank team members, and a seamless integration with other providers such as QuickBooks, Quicken and other financial software. It allows a unified and seamless user experience regardless of device — tablet, phone, desktop, smartwatch — or operating system, such as iOS or Android.
Brattleboro Savings officially made the transition to this new system on Sept. 15, but the process of selection, preparation and internal implementation had been ongoing for a year.
SoClean named to Technology Fast 500
PETERBOROUGH — SoClean Inc. has again been included on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. SoClean ranks at 134, reporting 886 percent growth from 2016 to 2019.
This is the third year in a row SoClean has been included on the list, ranking 39 in 2019 and 54 in 2018. Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.