Accountants’ society gives new name to scholarship
The N.H. Society of Certified Public Accountants is renaming its scholarship program, which is aimed at supporting accounting and business students in New Hampshire. It will now be known as the James A. Shanahan, Jr. Scholarship, named after a Manchester resident who was managing partner of Deliotte & Touche, retiring in 1988.
Earlier this month the first recipients were honored as the N.H. Society of CPAs virtually held its past presidents’ and annual volunteer awards event. The winner was Isabella Edwards, a student at Oyster River High School. In a partnership with the N.H. Department of Education and the N.H. Career Academy, Edwards will be able to attend her first two years of community college free of cost.
Other award recipients at this year’s volunteer awards event include:
Voiceovers by Kurt, Outstanding Professional of the Year;
NBT Bank, Most Supportive Organization: NBT Bank
Rust & Co. CPAs, Distinguished Service Award.
Park Place official completes sustainable investing training
Anthony Hemmelgarn, director of wealth management at Park Place Financial Advisors in Brattleboro, has completed a training on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. The Morningstar ESG Foundations Certification provides perspective, best practices and strategies to approaching sustainable investing.
Although Park Place has been working in sustainable investing for nearly two decades, the landscape has changed. “This training expands our breadth of knowledge around ESG investing and supports what we do every day — guide our clients toward their goals,” Hemmelgarn said.
Park Place Financial Advisors is the wealth management division of Brattleboro Savings & Loan.