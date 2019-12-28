Several Cheshire County employees were recognized by the N.H. Association of Counties last month at its annual conference in Meredith.
Sabryna Priest was named Nursing Home Employee of the Year for 2019. She is the assistant director of nursing services, the infection control nurse, the quality assurance nurse and the employee health nurse at Maplewood. She was nominated by her co-workers and the director of nursing services. Priest began her 15-year career at Maplewood as an LNA, and has added an LPN license, and RN and BSN degrees.
County Administrator Christopher Coates received this year’s association President Award. Coates has been part of the Attorney General's Opiate Lawsuit Team; the Integrated Delivery Service Leadership Team — tasked with how to better deliver service to those with mental health and substance abuse in our state; sits on the association's Finance Committee and Bylaws and Steering Committee; and represents the association as a board member of the N.H. Retirement System.
The N.H. Association of Counties Team Award went to those who guided the capital campaign to renovate and preserve the integrity of the former Cheshire County Courthouse. The campaign raised more than $280,000 for the work to be completed in 2019. The team consisted of Coates, Finance Director Sheryl Trombly, Assistant County Attorney Rod Bouchard, Grants Manager Suzanne Bansley, Assistant Finance Director Misty Hall, Keene Facility Manager Mike Moses, former Commissioners Peter Graves and Joseph Cartwright and current Commissioner Charles Weed, and members of the County Delegation.