Spofford travel agent attends virtual event
Lisa Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald Travel in Spofford was selected to attend the seventh-annual Global Travel Marketplace West virtual conference Sept. 20-21.
Sponsored by Travel Weekly and TravelAge West, the appointment-only event is for top-producing travel advisors in the western states and provinces of North America and leading cruise, hotel, tour and destination suppliers seeking to conduct business face-to-face.
Travel Weekly is the national newspaper of the travel industry. TravelAge West is an industry magazine focusing on travel in the Western U.S.
Cheshire Medical’s cancer center recertified
Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Cheshire Medical Center has received re-certification by the QOPI Certification Program, a subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
The center first achieved certification in 2013.
QOPI is a voluntary self-assessment and improvement program launched by the society in 2006 to help hematology-oncology and medical oncology practices assess the quality of the care they provide to patients.
To become QOPI certified, practices have to submit to an evaluation of their entire practice and documentation standards.