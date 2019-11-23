LaCroix Lindberg takes association helm
Maryann LaCroix Lindberg has been named president of the Northern New England chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
She’s been a member of the association for 30-plus years, serving in volunteer leadership positions in various planned-giving chapters, including on the board of the Planned Giving Council of New Hampshire and Vermont.
LaCroix Lindberg is founder and president of Philanthropy Resource Group in Swanzey. Previously, she was vice president for advancement at Keene State College. Overall, she has more than 40 years of experience in fundraising, including positions at Penn State University, the University at Buffalo, health care and social service agencies.
She is a certified fund raising executive and an instructor for Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene. She holds bachelor’s degree from Bucknell university and an MBA in finance and marketing from Penn State.
A former chair of the board of the past chair of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, she is married with two grown children.