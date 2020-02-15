Area projects winners of 2020 Design Awards
MANCHESTER — New Hampshire Home announced the winners of its 2020 Design Awards during a Jan. 22 ceremony at the Manchester Country Club.
Monadnock Retreat, designed by Michael Hawkes and Rick Despres of Acorn Deck House Co. in Acton, Mass., received two awards, for Architectural Design and 2020 Home of the Year.
The private home in Cheshire County is what the company refers to as a NextHouse, featuring post-and-beam construction in geometric shapes with large windows for natural lighting.
Jay Lawrence Purcell of JL Purcell Architects in Peterborough won the award for Kitchen Design: New Construction for the Kenison residence in Peterborough.
Award winners will be featured in the March/April issue of New Hampshire Home. For information, visit www.nhhomemagazine.com/design-awards.
Keene bank branch is among firm’s top 10
NBT Bank’s Keene office, led by Eliza Berry, was named one of the top 10 branches among the bank’s 145 locations for overall achievement in the areas of service, leadership, community involvement, sales and operational integrity.