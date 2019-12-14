Greenwald graduates, is named region liaison
Joshua Greenwald, an associate broker with Greenwald Realty Associates, has just completed the yearlong Leadership Academy with the N.H. Association of Realtors.
The academy’s purpose is to provide continuing leadership skills to Realtors planning to seek positions within the association.
Greenwald received his diploma Dec. 3 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
He was also elected to serve as member liaison for the association, acting as the main contact for the Monadnock Region, Contoocook Region and Capital Region Boards of Realtors.
Greenwald has been a Realtor since 2003, was the 2018 board president for the Monadnock Region and is the 2019 Realtor of the Year for the Monadnock Region.
Jaffrey chamber seeks nominations
The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen, Business and Nonprofit of the Year Awards.
Citizen of the Year recognizes an individual for outstanding leadership and performance in various sectors of community service. One does not need to be a chamber member to nominate or receive this award.
Business and Nonprofit of the Year Awards recognize businesses that have demonstrated a significant contribution to the Jaffrey community; they are available to all Jaffrey chamber members.
Nomination forms can be picked up at the chamber office or downloaded at www.jaffreychamber.com.
The deadline for entries is Dec. 20. All awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual dinner meeting Feb. 15.
Contact the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce at 532-4549 or info@jaffreychamber.com for more information.