Loan officer again named to NH top 10
Debbie Austin-Brown of HarborOne Mortgage’s Keene office was named one of the Top 10 Loan Officers in the state by the N.H. Housing Finance Authority for 2020.
Austin-Brown is the only loan officer in the Monadnock Region to earn the award; this is the 11th year she has earned the award.
Local financial adviser on state’s-best list
Carl Gravina, managing director of the Monadnock Capital Group at Steward Partners in Keene, was named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.
The Forbes ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.
Gravina, who joined Raymond James in 2016, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Keene optometrist honored by network
Dr. Barton Higley of EyeWorks in Keene received recognition for five years of commitment to professional development at a recent meeting of Cleinman Performance Network.
Higley received his Bachelor of Science degree from State University of New York at Plattsburgh and Doctor of Optometry at Illinois College of Optometry.
He joined Eyeworks of Keene in 2012 and purchased the business in 2014.
Cleinman Performance Network is a business development membership support network comprising more than 200 of North America’s leading independent optometry practices.
Walpole bank a Top Pandemic Performer
Savings Bank of Walpole has been recognized as the “Top Pandemic Performer” for the state of New Hampshire by Banking Northeast magazine. The ranking is based upon the latest results from the Rivel Banking Benchmarks survey.
The ratings were based on customer surveys to rate how well their bank responded to the pandemic, conducted from July 2020 to January 2021.