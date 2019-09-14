Walpole bank named among best to work for
WALPOLE — Savings Bank of Walpole was again ranked as one of the 85 Best Banks to Work For in the United States in 2019 by the American Bankers Association.
It marks the third year in a row the bank has been included on the national association’s “Best Banks” list. It was the only bank in New Hampshire to be ranked.
“It’s a testament to the hard work of our employees as well as the loyalty of our customers and our community,” said bank President Mark Bodin. “It has taken everyone working together as a team to earn this achievement.”
SoClean CEO wins excellence award
PETERBOROUGH — SoClean chief executive Robert Wilkins was named the winner of the Technology — Large Company award in N.H. Business Review’s 17th annual Business Excellence Awards.
Wilkins is one of 16 winners in eight categories, recognizing “the imagination, industriousness, innovation and achievements” of the business leaders, according to N.H. Business Review.
The awards will be presented Oct. 3 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
Learning Magazine lauds reading aid
Whitney Bros. in Keene, which specializes in furnishings for classrooms and institutional childcare settings, received a 2020 Teacher’s Choice Award for Preschool from Learning Magazine.
The award was for the company’s Nature Reading Haven with Floor Mat Set. The item, according to the company, “includes a fitted floor pad, built-in book display shelves, viewing cutouts and tunnel openings on each end panel.”
“The concept behind the Nature Reading Haven was to foster children’s interest in reading and this important award proves that concept,” said Whitney Bros. president Mike Jablonski.
Chapter gives bench to frequent meeting hosts
The Active Business Connectors chapter of Business Network International recently presented American House of Keene with an outdoor bench for residents of the senior living facility.
The gift was made in appreciation of American House hosting the chapter’s weekly business networking meetings.