The aromas of quality coffee being brewed still waft through the air of Brewbakers Café — only now this long-standing downtown coffee shop has a new home.
While many businesses across various sectors struggle to stay afloat due to the current circumstances that come with navigating through a global pandemic, the cafe has been experiencing great success in its new Emerald Street location. Owner Jeff Murphy says that business has been amazing.
“We’re optimistic if it’s going amazing now that it’s just going to improve,” Murphy says.
Brewbakers Cafe recently moved into their new home at 48 Emerald St., where they have been roasting for a few years already, after vacating their previous location housed in the historic Colonial Theatre on Main Street in downtown Keene. Before that, they had been roasting for several years in Murphy’s barn.
The cafe made this move amidst the ongoing pandemic, settling in and opening up shop back in October. This decision came about as the theater continues moving forward on a large renovation project.
Brewbakers had been tenants of that 97 Main St. space at the theater since 1994.
Murphy owns the business with his wife Eliza; the cafe went through a few different owners before the couple took it over. The couple has owned the cafe since 2011; Eliza worked there for five years before they took ownership. In 2012, the couple took on the roasting company Terra Nova Coffee Roasters, as well.
Murphy’s businesses are Terra Nova, the organic coffee roaster; the cafe itself, Brewbakers; and then there is Nova Arts, their arts initiative. Terra Nova does online retail all over the country and also sells wholesale all over New England.
“It’s been super successful since day one,” Murphy says. “We’re able to accommodate a lot more traffic; we have a full kitchen. It’s easier to be kind of all in-house with our kitchen, and our stage and our roaster all in one building.”
The new space has about 6,000 square feet compared to about 1,200 in their former Main Street space.Having more space to work in is not the only added amenity, though. This new location features a full menu with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Online ordering can be taken care of right through the website as well. Additionally, aside from a range of caffeinated beverages brewing behind the counter, Brewbakers also offers local craft beer and wine.
“So there’s a lot more we can do in this space,” Murphy says.
Murphy also said that plans for the upstairs of the building will be unveiled over the next couple of years, which involve renovating the second floor into a community art space. So far, the cafe has had five or six ticketed shows this fall that Murphy said felt good and safe. Tables were safely distanced, reserved online, with people screened for temperature and any COVID symptoms at the door. Live streams are also an option for those who do not feel comfortable coming to a live event.
Aside from loyal customers, the Brewbakers received some support from the government as well.
“I think because there was such good support early on through the government that we were able to maintain all of our full-time staff, and they were able to work part-time here with planning and the roastery, but also be able to keep them in pods and keep them safe at home,” Murphy says. “And then as we reopened, we doubled our staff, so now we have over 20 folks on staff.