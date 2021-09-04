HR chapter to discuss ‘emotional agility’
The Society for Human Resource Management’s Greater Monadnock Chapter will feature a presentation by Sheila Lambert of Lambert Leadership Coaching on Emotional Agility at its next meeting. This interactive session will present questions that can help you look at intention-setting for how to better manage emotions personally and professionally.
The meeting is open to all and will take place Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Additional information is available at https://monadnockshrm.org/events, or from Amy Wright, chapter president, at 603-313-0214.