Norwalk firm named fastest growing in Connecticut
Potoo led all Connecticut companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing in the nation, with the Norwalk firm monitoring individuals and companies selling goods on Amazon to help weed out any bad actors.
Potoo revenue was $6.6 million last year, up nearly 30-fold over a three year period and ranking Potoo 122nd nationally. New Haven-based InGenius Prep was the only other Connecticut company to crack the top 10 percent of companies on the Inc. 5000, multiplying revenue by more than a factor of 10 the past three years to $8.6 million.
The Phoenix-based brand marketing consultancy Freestar topped this year’s Inc. 5000 with growth of more than 36,000 percent, with Hoboken, N.J.-based Bear Mattress ranking seventh to lead the Northeast selling mattresses and pillows designed to help athletes recover faster after training.
— Alexander Soule, The (Norwalk) Hour
2 New England health care giants agree to merge
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and competitor Tufts Health Plan said Wednesday that they plan to combine to create the New England region’s largest nonprofit health organization.
Harvard Pilgrim is based in Wellesley, Mass.; Tufts is based in Watertown, Mass.
The new nonprofit organization, yet to be named, will have close to 2.4 million members in all New England states but Vermont.
Harvard Pilgrim in June submitted a filing to the Maine Bureau of Insurance to increase its premiums an average of 1.9 percent starting in January 2020.
The board of directors of the combined businesses will have an equal number of representatives from both organizations. Joyce Murphy, who is board chair for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, will chair the new organization.
Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan, will be its CEO. And Michael Carson, who is president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, will be president.
Crowell said communities and consumers face four major hurdles in health care: affordability, access, quality of health and fragmented health care across various health systems.
“We believe we can tackle these issues,” he said in a statement.
The agreement, which was unanimously approved by both boards, is subject to multiple local and federal regulatory approvals. Until they get the approvals, the companies will remain independent.
— Lori Valigra, Bangor Daily News
Qdoba fined for more than 1,000 alleged child labor law violations in Massachusetts
Qdoba Restaurant Corporation has been fined $409,400 for more than 1,000 alleged child labor law violations at 22 locations in Massachusetts.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office began investigating Qdoba after receiving a complaint from a minor in March 2018 alleging that she worked late into the evening at a Newton Qdoba location.
Authorities said a review of Qdoba’s records revealed that minors routinely worked in violation of the law.
An audit of all 22 Massachusetts locations showed thousands of violations, including minors working too late into the evening and too many hours per shift, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“A young worker’s first job is critical in teaching them about workplace rules, responsibility, and safety,” Healey said in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring that employers understand and follow the rights of all workers across Massachusetts.”
Investigators said they found nearly 200 instances in which a minor worked more than 11 hours in a single shift, and 18 instances of minors working more than 48 hours in a week.
Additionally, officials said that Qdoba’s records show more than 1,000 instances of a minor working later than 10:30 p.m. on a night preceding a school day.
On more than 25 occasions, the AG’s office said Qdoba failed to obtain work permits before hiring minor employees.
The citations include a $250 penalty for each violation.
Under Massachusetts law, children under 18 may not work more than nine hours in a day or more than 48 hours in a week.
Fourteen- and 15-year-old children may not work later than 7 p.m., and 16- and 17-year-old children may not work later than 10 p.m., on a night preceding a school day.
State law also requires employers to have work permits on file for all workers under 18 years of age.
— Aviva Luttrell, MassLive.com