Rosenberg, family physician, joins Cheshire Medical staff
Emily Rosenberg has joined the staff of Cheshire Medical Center as part of its Family Medicine Department.
Rosenberg completed her Doctor of Medicine degree from University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Vt., and her residency at University of South Florida/Morton Plant Mease Health Care in Clearwater, Fla. Prior to joining Cheshire Medical, she worked at the Family Health Center of Worcester as a faculty physician.
As a family physician, Rosenberg provides primary care to individuals of all ages, with an emphasis on preventive medicine and comprehensive patient care, according to a Cheshire Medical news release.
Boisvert tabbed as team leader at RiverMead in Peterborough
James Boisvert is the new director of housekeeping and laundry at RiverMead Lifecare Retirement Community in Peterborough.
He leads a team of more than 20 staff members in the day-to-day operations of that department.
Boisvert worked previously as director of housekeeping and environmental services for two organizations in Massachusetts.
He lives in Winchester with his wife and two children.