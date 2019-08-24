Brattleboro Memorial Hospital welcomed three new clinicians to its medical group. John Cope joins as general surgeon, Emily Grose joins as a nurse midwife, and Briana Gwaltney joins the urology department as a nurse practitioner.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Cope, Emily, and Briana to the BMH Medical Group,” said Steven R. Gordon, hospital president and CEO. “Each will be a great addition to their respective practice, and their skills and talents will allow us to expand access to high-quality care in our community.”
Cope was most recently with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. He received his bachelor’s from Boston College and his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He completed residencies with Baystate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital. He has a special interest in colorectal cancer screenings, particularly colonoscopies. In his spare time, Cope enjoys skiing and spending time with his family.
Grose recently relocated to the area from Minnesota, where she served as certified nurse-midwife with Southdale OB/GYN in Edina. She received her bachelor’s in gender studies and political science from the University of Connecticut, magna cum laude. Additionally, she received a bachelor’s and a master’s in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, cooking, crafting and spending time outdoors.
Gwaltney arrives from Florida, where she was employed with Florida Hospital in East Orlando. She received a bachelor’s in nursing from Adventist University of Health Sciences, cum laude, and a master’s with high honors from South University. She enjoys spending time with family and traveling.