Two promoted, two hired at Walpole Savings Bank
Savings Bank of Walpole has promoted two staffers and made two new hires.
Jeff Smith was named treasurer and investment officer for all three N.H. Mutual Bancorp affiliates, including Savings Bank of Walpole, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Meredith Village Savings Bank. Previously, he was treasurer of Savings Bank of Walpole. Smith will oversee cash management, investments and asset strategies for each bank. He joined Savings Bank of Walpole in 2005.
Nathan Rounds was named financial accounting officer. He will lead the accounting and financial analysis function for Savings Bank of Walpole and serve as an officer of the bank. Rounds joined Savings Bank of Walpole in 2012 and previously worked at A.M. Peisch & Co. as an auditor within their financial institution team.
Heather Daniels of Swanzey was hired as deposit operations supervisor. She will be responsible for overseeing the daily operational and compliance aspects of the bank’s deposit operations department. Daniels previously worked at Peoples United Bank in Brattleboro as a lead Bank Secrecy Act analyst. She has worked in banking for more than 15 years and has a background in both human services and bookkeeping.
Kathy Rue of Swanzey has re-joined Savings Bank of Walpole as operations officer. She will lead the operations, customer support and eBanking areas and serve as an officer of the bank. Rue worked at Savings Bank of Walpole from 2000 to 2010 in various roles, and was most recently with Peoples United Bank in Brattleboro, where she was a senior customer due diligence/enhanced due diligence analyst.