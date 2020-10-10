New lodging with an old flavor will soon be available at the historic Burrell House, on Washington Street in Keene.
Josh Gorman, 46, of Keene, bought the property in 2017 and has worked since to renovate its Italianate-style building, which dates to the mid-18th century, as an inn.
Gorman explained he has refurbished several other old houses in the Monadnock Region, several of which he now operates as their landlord. Overhauling the Burrell House included adding energy-efficient windows and full bathrooms to each of its nine rooms, which also have their own temperature control, he said.
“I would say this is my loftiest project,” he said. “… The building just felt like it really needed to be cherished.”
Gorman thinks it will be a place for transient workers and short-term visitors to stay during their time in Keene. He initially planned to begin welcoming guests this summer but was forced to delay the opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he does not plan to offer meals, at least initially, Gorman said amenities may include locally sourced goods and that he would consider expanding its offerings in the future.
“I’m going to just kind of let the business tell me which way to go,” he said.
The house, named for its original owner, George Burrell, was built around 1853, according to Gorman. He said it served as a tourist home for a couple decades, starting in the 1940s, and was later used for offices.
Gorman noted the 112 Washington St. property was “in need of some love” when he purchased it in September 2017 — for $175,000, according to city records. He was particularly attracted to its 859-square-foot carriage house and added he considered refurbishing the main structure as a multi-family home but decided doing so would “disturb its character.”
Gorman said he hoped to make the Burrell House, which was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places last year, “look like a walk back in time” while also modernizing its features. In addition to purchasing antique furniture, he repurposed its former closet doors as bedroom doors, designed its porch to resemble its former quality and tried to match the window trim and shutters to their original color — a challenge, considering he had to rely on black-and-white photos.
So far, the inn has only hosted people Gorman knows personally. After a “soft” rollout this month, he anticipates that it will be fully operational by November.
Guests can book a reservation on the Burrell House website, at burrellhouse.com.