Sean Burke, a newspaper executive with lengthy sales and publishing experience, joined The Keene Sentinel this week in a new position, executive vice president-revenue.
Burke, most recently president and regional publisher for River Valley Media Group in southwest Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, will lead The Sentinel’s print and digital advertising sales, event management and niche publications, including Monadnock Table and Northeast Equestrian Life. He will play a key role in strategic planning, new product development and community initiatives.
Burke also served as a president and publisher at the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram, owned by the McClatchy Co. And he led several New England newspapers of the former Gatehouse Media chain. He grew up on the South Shore of Massachusetts and attended Boston University.
“This is an exciting development for our operation and will greatly strengthen our advertising, digital and niche publishing sales efforts,” said Terrence L. Williams, president at The Sentinel. “We envision numerous operational benefits and ideas generated from Sean’s years as a publisher, as well as the prospect of new and successful projects and products.”
Burke added, “I’m inspired by the mission-driven focus here of The Keene Sentinel ownership and leadership team and look forward to contributing to the long and proud history of The Sentinel as a positive contributor to the local community.”
Burke and his wife, Kristen, will be moving to this region.