Brewbakers Cafe is now open in its new location at 48 Emerald St., a space the shop’s owners say features plenty of room for socially distanced food and drink service, as well as a bright future for performances, meetings and other events.
The coffee shop had been at 97 Main St. since 1994, but when The Colonial Theatre announced plans to expand to include the space occupied by Brewbakers, husband and wife co-owners Jeff and Eliza Murphy decided to move to the new location, which already housed their roasting operation, Terra Nova Organic Coffee Roasters.
“We had looked at a number of properties on Main Street, because Brewbakers had always been on Main Street and we wanted to keep open to that idea,” Eliza Murphy said. “But after really looking and thinking it through, we decided to bring everything together here. ... We love this building.”
The new space is about 6,000 square feet, compared to the roughly 1,200 square feet Brewbakers had at its Main Street location, Jeff Murphy said. The Emerald Street space underwent significant renovations beginning in mid-March, he added, about two weeks before the Main Street location closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a big space, so we have a lot of room for social distancing, which we would have never had at our old location,” Jeff Murphy said. “And it’s open and it’s airy. The silver lining is that we have this nice, big, beautiful space that we can grow into and add more seats as we move through the pandemic. But for now, it’s a really safe and comfortable, clean environment for people.”
The Emerald Street building also features a stage for performances, and dedicated space for retailers that were already there: Colony Antiques, Keene on Vinyl records and floral designer Billies + Tilli. Brewbakers plans to host events about three nights per week, after the shop closes, Jeff Murphy added.
Brewbakers reopened with a soft opening last Thursday, and will celebrate a grand opening next Saturday, Oct. 24. The shop is currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. By the end of the month, Brewbakers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Eventually, the shop also plans to open for Sunday brunch, Jeff Murphy said.
The new location features a full kitchen, which allows Brewbakers to offer a full breakfast and lunch menu, along with small plates and snacks for dinner, Jeff Murphy added. Brewbakers also now offers beer and wine.
For more information, visit the Brewbakers website at brewbakerskeene.com.