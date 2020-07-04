BRATTLEBORO — Erik Rosenbauer, director of security at the Brattleboro Retreat, has been elected chair of the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition. His one-year term began Wednesday.
VHEPC is a multi-disciplinary partnership that collaborates with its members, stakeholders, and surrounding communities to improve and expand emergency preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities across the state.
“I see my new role as continuing to build membership and involvement with our healthcare partners across Vermont,” Rosenbauer said. “At the same time I want to play a role in increasing a unified response level of preparedness for all disasters.”
VHEPC members include healthcare organizations, emergency medical services providers, emergency management agencies, public health professionals, jurisdictional entities, and business and volunteer organizations within Vermont.
A member of VHEPC for the past four years, Rosenbauer was nominated to serve as chair by coalition membership and elected by membership vote.
He says by the end of his term he hopes VHEPC will be in a position to serve as a model for other states across the nation.